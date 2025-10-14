Balonso, Zepeda rule One Piece Run

Around 8,000 runners joined in the adventure of a lifetime as the highly-anticipated One Piece Run 2025 transformed the streets around SM City Fairview into a voyage with the Grand Line on Sunday.

Leading the pack in the 10K category were John Christian Balonso, who clocked 39 minutes and 28 seconds, and Maria Rozy Zepeda, who finished in 50:04, both showcasing speed and endurance worthy of the Pirate King himself.

Right behind in the men’s division are John Paul Enriquez (41:39) and Cedric Joshua Parcellano (43:13), while Marjorie Braza (51:52) and Jyra Lahay Lahay (58:27) made the top three in the women’s division.

It was a vibrant sea of Straw Hat Pirates and anime fans which fused fitness and fandom, all brought together in partnership with SM Fairview, SM Fandom, and Toei Animation, and organized by RUNRIO.

Mark Angelo Biagtan (17:49) ruled the men’s 5K ahead of Joruss Delgado (18:24) and Joeross Simangan (18:57), while Jo Punay (22:42), Jamie Del Rosario (27:45), and Hannah Dacanay (27:50) made up the women’s top three in this race.

Cavin Vidal (10:53) was the fastest in the men’s 3K, followed by Zed Icarus Balanday (12:51) and Lyndon Gatasi (13:02), as Rochelle Nina Pingol (18:35) got the win in the women’s category, in front of Asti Nasayao (18:43) and Rachel Anne Balverde (18:50).

Joseph Fontamillas (5:12) got the best time in the men’s 1K, besting Arjay Dela Cruz (5:17) and Ernie Vie Estoque (6:46), while Ayra Jerica Acosta (7:05) was the fastest among the women, outrunning Francesca Dominique Apolinario (7:09) and Tiara Jerisse Medina (7:17).