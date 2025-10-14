Avaricio surges with sizzling 67

BUKIDNON — Chanelle Avaricio summoned the same brilliance that earned her a dominant Forest Hills triumph, shooting a bogey-free 67 in a composed, clinical start to the ICTSI Del Monte Championship here.

With her driver and putter both working in harmony, the former Order of Merit champion carved a two-stroke lead over defending champion Daniella Uy after 18 holes, rekindling a budding rivalry that promises a thrilling climax over the next two rounds.

Navigating Del Monte’s tight, tree-lined fairways for the first time, Avaricio showed no signs of discomfort. After opening with a string of seven steady pars, she ignited her round with a birdie blitz starting at No. 8, reeling off three straight. Her control only sharpened from there, closing with two more birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to cap a five-under round devoid of blemishes.

“I didn’t expect to have no bogeys today because it’s my first time here and the course is pretty tight,” said Avaricio, who has been diligently working on her swing mechanics and putting stroke following a rocky return on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

The Del Monte Championship marks her first real crack at redemption since finishing sixth at Negros Occidental — an unfamiliar spot for the usually consistent Avaricio, who skipped the Caliraya Springs and Bacolod legs.

But on Tuesday, her renewed focus and refined form returned in full.

“My driving and putting really clicked. Hopefully I can maintain this momentum,” she added.

“I’ll just try to keep the ball in play and keep giving myself birdie chances.”

Lurking just behind is Uy, who carded a 69 but rued a costly bogey on the 17th that kept her from pulling within a stroke. After a quiet front nine with just one birdie and one bogey, Uy surged to life on the back nine with four birdies in eight holes, briefly applying pressure on Avaricio before stumbling late.

“I was just trying to survive today and focus on the process,” said Uy, whose gritty performance hinted at the form that won her this title two years ago. “I hit a lot of fairways and greens, and luckily my putting worked today.”

Having also endured a seventh-place finish at Marapara, Uy knows exactly how volatile the leaderboard can get — and how much ground can be gained or lost with a single swing.

“I just want to stay locked in on each shot — hit greens, read putts well, and take what the course gives me,” Uy said.

The Avaricio-Uy duel, forged from their shared status as past champions and Philippine golf standouts, now sets the tone for a riveting battle heading into the second round.

But while the spotlight shines on the top two, young pro Velinda Castil quietly reminded the field — and the home crowd — why she remains one of the country’s most promising talents.

The 17-year-old Bukidnon native, who turned pro at 15 after a joint runner-up finish here two years ago, carded a composed 70, highlighted by three birdies against a single bogey.