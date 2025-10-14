Anti-corruption group rejects ICI probe, calls it ‘whitewash’ shielding Marcos admin

Anti-corruption group Artikulo Onse on Tuesday called for the establishment of a people’s tribunal to investigate the alleged irregularities in government flood control projects, rejecting the ongoing probe led by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

"We call for ICI’s rejection. We call for the initiation and replacement of a People’s Tribunal, whose members are appointed and trusted by the people to conduct an impartial and public trial of all involved and accused in the plunderous act of our public funds," the group said in a statement.

Artikulo Onse accused the ICI of ignoring substantial evidence against corrupt government officials, calling its actions “selective prosecution.”

"This is whitewash. By doing so, the ICI effectively shields the Marcos Jr. administration from culpability and liability," the group said.

The organization also questioned the government’s sincerity in its anti-corruption drive, branding the ongoing flood control investigation as a “zarzuela.”

"We call on the Filipino people, the civil society movements, and all stakeholders that believe in justice, accountability, and people’s democracy not to be swayed by BBM’s [President Marcos] narrative that his administration is dead serious and sincere to stop the corruption and plunder of our government coffers nor fall to the Duterte narrative of political persecution and pointing only to Marcos Jr. as culprit to bribery. Both of them are culpable and should be held accountable and prosecuted to serve justice against corruption and plunder," the group added.

During the Agenda forum held at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City, Partido Lakas ng Masa national president Ka Leody De Guzman alleged that the government has been manipulating the corruption probe to protect public officials involved in the flood control mess.

"Itinago ng gobyerno ang imbestigasyon sa partisipasyon ng mga mamamayan. Ayaw nilang maging transparent at sila-sila lang ang gusto makaalam sa imbestigasyon," De Guzman said.

He also claimed that the ICI is not a truly independent body since its members were appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Ang ginawa ni Marcos, siya na ang nag-appoint ng mga tao. At hindi rin sinunod na sana gawan ng batas na magkaroon ng investigating body. Kaya exempted kaagad ang opisina ng pangulo dahil siya ang nagbuo," he added.

"Gusto natin maging transparent ang imbestigasyon. Dapat totoong independent body ang mag-iimbestiga," the peasant leader said.

Meanwhile, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) president Atty. Luke Espiritu criticized the ICI, describing it as a “cosmetic solution” meant to protect high-ranking officials while sacrificing minor players.

"Para lang itong PDAF scandal 2.0 na iisa lang ang nakulong. Si Janet Lim-Napoles lang ang nakulong. Walang public officials na nakukulong," Espiritu said.

Espiritu and De Guzman both reiterated that a people’s tribunal—composed of representatives trusted by the public—would ensure accountability, transparency, and justice in investigating alleged corruption in public infrastructure spending.