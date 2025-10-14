AIC ramps up Mindanao push to spur investments

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, is accelerating its expansion in Mindanao to help attract more investments through large-scale developments in airports and water infrastructure.

Speaking at a recent forum in Davao City, AIC Airports head of Strategy and Communications Christine Villanueva cited connectivity as a key in enabling trade, tourism, and business expansion across Mindanao.

“Connectivity builds economies. From trade routes to transport hubs, when we move better, we grow faster. Airports are not just travel terminals — they are engines of economic activity. Developing world-class regional airports will be key to unlocking Mindanao’s potential,” Villanueva said.

Through Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corp., AIC operates the Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental, which it is modernizing under a 30-year concession awarded in October 2024.

Work began in April and includes terminal expansion to accommodate more international flights and rising passenger traffic.

AIC portfolio

To date, AIC’s portfolio includes LIA, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which handles over 20 percent of the country’s total passenger traffic.

AIC said it will position LIA as a key regional gateway similar to Mactan-Cebu, serving as a hub for commerce, tourism and innovation.

Currently the country’s sixth-busiest airport and Mindanao’s second-busiest after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, LIA handles around 337 weekly flights connecting Manila, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao.

Apo Agua Infrastructura

Meanwhile, AIC’s water arm Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. continues to drive investment in sustainable utilities through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a joint venture with the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

“Beyond households, this supports livelihoods, enables businesses to expand, and gives investors the confidence that utilities here can keep pace with growth. Davao’s promise of growth rests on one foundation: water that is reliable, sustainable, and future-ready — so our communities thrive and our city grows beyond borders,” Apo Agua general manager Ronnie Lim said.

The DCBWSP, the country’s largest bulk water supply initiative, delivers 300 million liters per day to over one million Dabawenyos, generating more than P15 billion in investments, creating thousands of jobs, and enabling new residential and business developments to thrive.

According to Lim, both DCWD and Apo Agua continue to invest in infrastructure upgrades and operational improvements to sustain long-term water security and support Davao’s growing economy.