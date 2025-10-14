AIC boosts Mindanao investment drive

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, is accelerating its expansion in Mindanao to help attract more investments through large-scale developments in airports and water infrastructure.

Speaking at a recent forum in Davao City, AIC Airports Head of Strategy and Communications Christine Villanueva said developing world-class regional airports will be crucial to unlocking the region’s full potential.

“Connectivity builds economies. From trade routes to transport hubs, when we move better, we grow faster. Airports are not just travel terminals — they are engines of economic activity. Developing world-class regional airports will be key to unlocking Mindanao’s potential,” Villanueva said.

Through Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corp., AIC operates the Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental under a 30-year concession awarded in October 2024.

Modernization work began in April, including terminal expansion to accommodate more international flights and growing passenger traffic. AIC aims to position LIA as a key regional gateway—similar to Mactan-Cebu—serving as a hub for commerce, tourism, and innovation.

Currently the country’s sixth-busiest airport and Mindanao’s second after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, LIA handles about 337 weekly flights connecting Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao.

AIC’s airport portfolio also includes Mactan-Cebu and Bohol-Panglao International Airports, which together account for over 20 percent of national passenger traffic.

Meanwhile, AIC’s water arm, Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. committed to sustain investment in utilities through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a joint venture with the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

“Beyond households, this supports livelihoods, enables businesses to expand, and gives investors the confidence that utilities here can keep pace with growth.

Davao’s promise of growth rests on one foundation: water that is reliable, sustainable, and future-ready — so our communities thrive and our city grows beyond borders,” Apo Agua General Manager Ronnie Lim said.

The DCBWSP, the country’s largest, supplies 300 million liters daily to over one million customers, driving more than P15 billion in investments, creating jobs, and supporting new developments.

Lim said DCWD and Apo Agua continue to invest in infrastructure and operations to ensure long-term water security and sustain Davao’s growth.