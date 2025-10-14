Acting SoJ seeks guidance from late father

Before assuming one of the most daunting responsibilities in government, Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida went back to his home province not for a celebration, but for a conversation with his late father.

Vida shared that on over the weekend, before officially taking the reins of the Department of Justice (DoJ), he visited his father’s grave in Mendez, Cavite, to ask for strength and wisdom.

“Do you know what I did this Saturday?” he told reporters covering the justice beat. “I went home to Mendez. I went to my father’s tomb. I said, ‘Father,’ because in our province, that’s how we address our dads. I said, ‘I just need this. What should I do?’”

Vida admitted he needed that brief pause before facing what lies ahead: steering the DoJ through some of the country’s most complex and sensitive cases after his predecessor, Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla was named Ombudsman by the President.

Still, he said, he draws his confidence from faith. “But let’s remember,” Vida said, “we face God only once. So as long as I’m here in the Department of Justice, together with my colleagues, we will do what is right.”

WIth quiet conviction, he added, “Everything for the glory of God. Everything for the love of country and the price of our country.”

He then appealed to the public for understanding and trust as he and his team take on their mandate.

Vida said the DoJ remains committed to upholding the rule of law, serving the Filipino people, and ensuring that justice is pursued fairly and without bias.

He also underscored the importance of working closely with other agencies — including the Office of the Ombudsman — to combat corruption and ensure accountability.

He expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for entrusting him with the position, saying the task ahead will require not just leadership but teamwork.

“It should be a team effort,” Vida said. “This will be Team DoJ doing the work to continue the department’s mandate and to serve the Filipino people.”