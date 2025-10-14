Acting DOJ chief Vida seeks late father’s guidance before taking oath

Acting Secretary of Justice Fredderick Vida shared on Monday that he visited his late father’s tomb to seek guidance before formally taking on what he described as the “big task” entrusted to him by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his fellow Caviteños — to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Speaking before reporters covering the justice beat, Vida became emotional as he recalled the visit.

“Alam niyo ba ginawa ko this year nung Sabado? Umuwi ho muna ako ng Mendez. Punta muna ako sa puntod ng tatay ko. Sabi ko, ‘Ama.’ Sa amin po kasi, ama ang bati kasi Probinsyano po tayo. Oh, I just need this. Sabi ko, ‘Ano bang gagawin ko?’ Di ba?” Vida said.

He explained that he needed the quiet moment of reflection to prepare for the enormous responsibility of heading the DOJ, where numerous major cases await resolution.

The acting Justice Secretary said he was entrusting everything to divine guidance.

“Pero tandaan po natin, minsan lang po tayo haharap sa Diyos. Kaya po kami sa Department of Justice, ang matitiyak ko po sa inyo, hangga’t ako po ay nandito, kasama po ang mga kasama ko sa Department of Justice, ang gagawin po natin ay yung tama,” he declared, his voice firm.

Vida ended his remarks by affirming his faith and sense of duty: “Everything for the glory of God. Everything for the love of country and the price of our country.”

He appealed to the public to give him and his team a chance to earn their trust, pledging that the DOJ will uphold the rule of law and deliver justice to the Filipino people.

Vida emphasized that the Department is focused on addressing public expectations, protecting rights, and coordinating with other agencies such as the Office of the Ombudsman to combat corruption and ensure accountability.

He also thanked President Marcos for the opportunity, promising that the DOJ under his leadership will always act with integrity.

“It should be a team effort. This will be team DOJ doing the work to continue the mandate for the Department of Justice and to serve the Filipino people,” he said.

Vida added that under his watch, the DOJ will ensure that every case filed before the courts is thoroughly reviewed and “airtight.”