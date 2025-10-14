Aboitiz InfraCapital expands investments to strengthen Mindanao growth

AIC executives from its Water and Transport & Mobility sectors underscored Mindanao’s importance in driving inclusive growth through connectivity, innovation, and collaboration, serving as a vital link for tourism and trade.

“Connectivity builds economies. From trade routes to transport hubs, when we move better, we grow faster. Airports are not just travel terminals — they are engines of economic activity. Developing world-class regional airports will be key to unlocking Mindanao’s potential,” said Christine Villanueva, AIC Airports Head of Strategy and Communications, during the panel discussion “Building Gateways for Mindanao’s Progress: Developing World-Class Airports.”

AIC, through the Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation, operates the Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental. The company began modernizing LIA in April 2025 after securing a 30-year concession agreement in October 2024.

Plans include terminal expansion and additional infrastructure to accommodate growing passenger traffic and more international connections.

Villanueva noted that 2025 marks a milestone in AIC Airports’ transformation into a multi-airport operator, managing LIA, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) — which collectively handle over 20% of the country’s total passenger traffic.

LIA, currently the country’s sixth-busiest airport and Mindanao’s second-largest, services around 337 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao. AIC envisions it as a regional gateway comparable to MCIA, catalyzing commerce, tourism, and innovation.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Lim, General Manager of AIC’s water subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., highlighted the success of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) — a partnership with the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

“Beyond households, this supports livelihoods, enables businesses to expand, and gives investors the confidence that utilities here can keep pace with growth. Davao’s promise of growth rests on one foundation: water that is reliable, sustainable, and future-ready—so our communities thrive and our city grows beyond borders,” Lim said.

The DCBWSP — the largest bulk water supply project in the Philippines — delivers 300 million liters per day of potable water, benefiting over one million Dabawenyos. The project has generated ₱15 billion in investments, created thousands of jobs, and spurred economic growth in the region.

Lim added that both Apo Agua and DCWD continue to enhance the project’s infrastructure and operational systems to ensure long-term water security.

At the Mindanao PPP Facilitation Initiative, AIC First Vice President for Investments Frocks Roque emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in sustaining efficient infrastructure development.

“The delivery of quality service must be the primary motivation for the development and operation of PPPs. That means having clear, output-specific key performance indicators and linking financial benefits directly to performance. Strong public-private collaboration is essential to create an enabling environment for these partnerships to thrive,” Roque said.

Roque added that PPPs work best when public and private sectors share goals that align efficiency, innovation, and inclusivity.

In 2024, the DCBWSP received the Best PPP in the Philippines Award from the UK-based International Finance Awards, recognizing its impact on sustainable urban development and the delivery of essential services.

AIC said it remains bullish about Mindanao’s economic prospects, with plans to expand its investments beyond airports and water utilities to further improve connectivity and competitiveness across the region.