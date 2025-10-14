A woman shines at BingoPlus caravan, shares P22K in prizes

BingoPlus recently rolled out its much-anticipated caravan in support of the inaugural International Series Philippines, bringing excitement, community engagement, and meaningful initiatives to local residents.

One of the event’s highlights was the grocery challenge, where 66-year-old Ms. Teresa wowed the crowd by completing the challenge in under two minutes, winning over P22,000 worth of groceries. Displaying a remarkable spirit of generosity, she shared most of her prizes with fellow members of her church, keeping only three sacks of rice for herself. “Ipapamigay ko po yung mga iba sa mga kasama ko po sa simbahan, mas kailangan po nila,” she said.

The initiative reflects BingoPlus’ mission to empower the nation’s developing sports community and support Filipino sporting dreams, while promoting golf alongside the International Series Philippines. The caravan series aims to connect brands with local communities, showcasing innovation, entertainment, and a commitment to meaningful engagement.

With enthusiastic participation and a successful turnout, BingoPlus has once again demonstrated that it is more than just a game—it is a platform that brings people together. The caravan will continue through the weekend, alongside new branch activation efforts designed to deepen relationships with both new and existing customers.

Through these efforts, BingoPlus seeks to ensure that excitement extends well beyond events, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to community, trustworthiness, and premium entertainment.