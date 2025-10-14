845K affected by Davao twin quakes

Davao Oriental doublet quakes affected almost 845,001 individuals, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday morning.

The numbers include 200,914 affected families from the said municipality, who were assigned to 12,768 evacuation centers and 192 outside evacuation centers.

The reports also state that 2,575 houses were damaged — 2,231 partially damaged and 344 destroyed.

The death toll remains at eight, while 403 were injured.

The estimated cost of damaged infrastructure ballooned to ₱100,258,000 from 273 damaged structures.

The doublet quakes — characterized by back-to-back 7.4- and 6.8-magnitude tremors — struck the province on 10 October, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Doublet earthquakes are characterized by a main earthquake followed by a strong aftershock, both of similar magnitude.