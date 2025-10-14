54 Pasig families receive huge boost

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently awarded Certificates of Unit Allocation (CUAs) to 54 families during the inauguration of Manggahan Residences Phase 3B in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Pasig City.

Architect Monn Alexander Ong, NCR East Sector Officer-in-Charge, represented NHA general manager Joeben Tai in leading the distribution to the beneficiaries.

Manggahan Residences Phase 3B is the first of seven proposed residential buildings under the NHA’s plan. The project covers a land area of approximately 1,450 square meters, with each housing unit covering 24 square meters.

The housing units were awarded to indigent families residing along the Manggahan Floodway and other danger zones in the city, particularly those along waterways. The recipients underwent a meticulous screening process by the NHA and partner agencies since 2018 through the Local Inter-Agency Committee and the Beneficiary Selection, Awards and Arbitration Committee.

In a message, Tai assured the public that the NHA is continuously coordinating with the Pasig local government and other civic organizations for the full completion of the project.

“The NHA, under my leadership and pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the goal of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, is working hard to help our needy countrymen realize their dream of owning a house in a safe community at an affordable cost,” Tai said.

Beneficiary Miguelita Borromeo expressed gratitude, stating, “I just want to thank our President BBM and the NHA leadership for giving us these certificates because these are the keys to fixing our lives.”

Vice Mayor Robert Jaworski Jr., representing Mayor Vico Sotto, also attended the inauguration along with other local government officials and the homeowners’ association of Manggahan.

The Manggahan Residences Phase 3 is situated adjacent to the completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 buildings. The commencement of Phase 3 was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on 8 August 2023.

Tai promised that the NHA will complete the residential buildings soon “so all our qualified beneficiaries can move into their safe and quality new homes.”