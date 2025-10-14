20 golfers swing closer to dream

A total of 20 Filipino golfers get a chance to be part of the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus by seeing action in the professional-amateur (Pro-Am) competition that will be held at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club on 22 October.

Seasoned Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigners Chihiro Ikeda, Sarah Ababa and Apple Fudolin as well as top amateur Perry Bucay banner the powerhouse field that pre-registered last September based on their respective stories to golfing glory.

Joining them are Ely Cinio, Marc Vinzon, JC Regino, Kevin Domantay, Laeticia Lacerna, Diego Salazar, Bianca Diokno, Joan Gutierrez, Billy Villareal, Florante Nicol, James Tagle, Mark Reboira, Ryan Tangco, Lea Macapagal, Sherra Gross and Justin Uy.

These aspiring golfers will officially begin their journey toward becoming the next generation of golf champions as they battle for a spot in the final three.

They will also participate in the Asian Development Tournament, the official sanctioning body for professional golf and a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association, together with local and international players in a tournament that will be held on Wednesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Fans get a chance to support their favorite golfer through online voting system from 10 to 15 October. The top three winners will be determined on 16 October through a combination of public voting and panel evaluation.

Those who will emerge in the popularity contest will get mouthwatering prizes like P200,000 training fund, P100,000 worth of gold equipment and an opportunity to compete with international players.

Also, BingoPlus will conduct a raffle for its followers, where 15 lucky participants will each win P3,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates. To qualify, fans simply need to share the official campaign post using the hashtags #BPxISPhilippines and #BPFutureAce.

Updates and winners will be announced on BingoPlus’ Facebook page, Instagram and X.