Zayn, Jisoo freefall with ‘Eyes Closed’

South Korean superstar Jisoo and multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter and producer Zayn are cooking up an epic collaboration with the single “Eyes Closed.”

The duet captures the nervous anticipation and thrilling freefall of diving into new love without looking back.

The momentous team-up arrives as Jisoo continues to delight audiences on BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour, which has sold out stadiums on multiple continents. Meanwhile, Zayn is set to kick off 2026 with his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Earlier this year, Jisoo released her highly-anticipated debut mini album Amortage led by the singles “earthquake” and “Your Love,” which she has been performing during her solo set on the tour.

Amortage has also solidified Jisoo as a bona fide solo force of nature. Beyond generating nearly half a billion streams in less than six months, the set earned widespread acclaim.

Attracting over 79 million Instagram followers and generating billions of streams, Jisoo launched her meteoric solo rise in 2023. She earned accolades and made history with her debut single album, ME, which immediately became the best-selling album by a solo female artist in South Korea and the first to sell more than one million copies.

Known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B, Zayn has left an indelible mark on pop culture. He made history with his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, becoming the first UK male solo artist to debut at number one on both the UK and US album charts in its first week of release.

The album’s lead single, “Pillowtalk,” hit number one in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. In 2024, he released his raw and revealing fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, via Mercury Records to critical acclaim and embarked on his first-ever solo tour across the US, UK and Mexico.