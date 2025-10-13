Sulu land dispute finally resolved

KALINGALAN CALUANG, Sulu — The military, working closely with a local peacebuilding organization, has successfully resolved a long-standing land dispute between two prominent families in Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu, that risked escalating into violence.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino P. delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, said the peaceful settlement between the Madjuri and Aplahal families was finalized Saturday at the Kalingalan Caluang Municipal Hall.

The feud, rooted in generational conflicts over land control — a common trigger for rido, or clan feuds, in Sulu — had persisted for years, complicating social and economic stability in the area.

The breakthrough was achieved with the help of Sulu 2nd District Board Member Sherhan Najar and Rosemae Abduraji of the Tumikhang Sama-Sama peacebuilding organization. The settlement united community leaders, security forces, and civil society representatives in resolving the issue.

Delos Santos described the emotional event, where family members shook hands and vowed to move forward without further animosity.

“This land dispute settlement represents not just the closure of old wounds but a commitment to unity and development for the municipality,” Delos Santos said. “It is a triumph of peace over conflict. It proves that negotiation and dialogue remain the most powerful tools in resolving disputes.”

He stressed that the successful mediation should serve as a reminder that “when people choose understanding over hostility, everyone wins, the families, the community, and the future of Sulu.”

Among those present for the settlement were Municipal Administrator Hji. Peping Halun and representatives from the 21st Infantry Battalion, the Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the local police.