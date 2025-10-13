SM underscores practical sustainability and shared growth

SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, underscored its pragmatic approach to sustainability during The Dirty Work of Doing Good, a sustainability conference organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines held in Pasay City on Monday.

Timothy Daniels, SM Investments’ head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, said that the conglomerate’s sustainability initiatives are grounded in practicality and inclusivity, focusing on creating tangible value for communities.

Practical

“For us, sustainability has to be practical. It’s not about making easy promises, but about creating shared value. The strategy has to be a win for all our stakeholders, not just the business. The ecosystem must move together for the common good,” Daniels said.

He emphasized that with the Philippines being among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, disaster resilience should be a shared responsibility among both public and private sectors.

Since 2005, SM has allocated 10 percent of its capital expenditures to disaster-resilient and sustainable infrastructure.

Among its landmark projects is SM City Marikina, which was constructed on 246 stilts to withstand river overflows during typhoon season and has served as a refuge for nearby residents during disasters.

Additionally, 41 SM properties are equipped with rainwater catchment facilities capable of storing a combined 85,400 cubic meters of water — enough to fill over 34 Olympic-sized swimming pools — to mitigate flooding in surrounding areas.

Integrated city model

Daniels also cited SM’s integrated city model as a driver of inclusive growth, combining retail, offices, hotels, convention centers, and educational facilities such as National University campuses to support community development.

SM Retail currently works with over 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) partners, while its banking arms, BDO Unibank and China Bank, extended P72 billion in loans to MSMEs in 2024.

The group has likewise strengthened its renewable energy investments through the Philippine Geothermal Production Company (PGPC), which operates geothermal steam fields in Tiwi, Albay, and Mak-Ban in Laguna and Batangas. PGPC is also exploring five new concession areas, including Mt. Malinao in Albay.

“At the end of the day, our vision is serious. We’re not just here to be a big company. We’re here to help build and develop the communities we serve,” Daniels said.

SM Investments continues to embed sustainability into its business strategy, highlighting practical action and collaboration as key to long-term community resilience and economic progress.