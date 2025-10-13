Phl islands land in Conde Nast top 10 list

Boracay, Palawan and Siargao, with their pristine beaches, are among the islands listed as among the best in Asia by the prestigious global travel magazine Conde Nast.

The three islands were included in Condé Nast Traveler’s (CNT) Top 10 Islands in Asia’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Based on the latest results released by the US-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Boracay ranked 4th (90.54 points), Palawan placed 5th (90.23), and Siargao secured the 7th spot (85.49) on the list.

This year’s survey drew votes from over 700,000 global travelers.

Affirmation of the Philippines’ global appeal

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco welcomed the recognition as an affirmation of the Philippines’ global appeal and the collective efforts of tourism workers, local communities, and stakeholders across the islands.

“This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler is a living testament to the beauty, resilience, and stewardship of our island communities. To see Boracay, Palawan and Siargao once again among Asia’s top islands reaffirms our commitment to preserving their natural wonders, advancing sustainable tourism, and ensuring that the prosperity these destinations bring reaches every Filipino. These awards belong to our people, their craft, and the spirit of Love the Philippines that we proudly carry forward,” Secretary Frasco said.

World-class destinations

The three Philippine islands join a roster of world-class destinations recognized in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, which include Phú Quốc, Vietnam (1st), Langkawi, Malaysia (2nd), Koh Samui, Thailand (3rd), Bali, Indonesia (6th), Andaman Islands, India (8th), Phuket, Thailand (9th), and Phi Phi Islands, Thailand (10th).

Last year, the Philippines was also recognized by Condé Nast Traveler for having four islands in Asia’s Top 10 list — Boracay, Palawan, Cebu and Siargao — making it the only ASEAN country with the most entries.

Consistently honored

The country has also been consistently honored by the World Travel Awards as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, further cementing its status as a world-class destination for sun and beach and dive adventures.