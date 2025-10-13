One Meralco Foundation extends aid to Masbate

One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has delivered immediate aid to communities in Masbate province recently struck by typhoon “Opong” (international name: Bualoi).

As part of its ongoing disaster resilience and response program, OMF distributed relief packs containing food to residents in the coastal areas of Barangays Suba and Cadulan in Dimasalang, Masbate.

Beyond food aid, OMF partnered with the Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc. to provide solar lamps to local students. The lamps are intended to help students remain productive during power outages while power restoration efforts continue across the typhoon-affected province.

The solar lamps are included in the Department of Education’s EduKahon, a ready-to-deploy school recovery kit containing hygiene kits, writing and learning materials for students in calamity-stricken areas.

Meantime, OMF president Jeffrey O. Tarayao stressed the foundation’s commitment to recovery. Through its Light Up Pilipinas program, OMF has provided solar lamps to more than 8,000 families, including fisherfolk, indigenous communities, forest rangers, soldiers and residents in underserved rural areas to enhance productivity at home and work. The foundation continues to work closely with partner organizations and local governments to deliver timely assistance and support recovery efforts nationwide.