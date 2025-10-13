New OTC head swears ‘artificial’ transport shortage end

Newly appointed Office of Transport Cooperatives (OTC) chairperson Teofilo E. Guadiz III on Monday pledged to resolve what he called an “artificial shortage” of public transport units on key routes nationwide by collaborating closely with transport cooperatives.

On his first day in office, Guadiz, a seasoned lawyer and former chairman of both the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said his immediate priority is to “restore the full operational capacity of transport cooperatives and ensure that commuters are no longer burdened by the lack of available rides.”

Guadiz announced he will convene a high-level consultation with cooperative leaders on 15 October which aims to pinpoint bottlenecks in deployment, financing, and route management, especially in areas where franchised units have gone idle.

“Public transportation is not just a service; it is the heartbeat of the economy,” Guadiz said. “When our commuters cannot move efficiently, the entire nation slows down. My task is to remove every obstacle preventing our cooperatives from putting their vehicles back on the road.”

Guadiz brings a dual background as a corporate lawyer and former bank legal counsel, which he said gives him a deep understanding of the financial and credit challenges faced by cooperatives.

During his time as LTO chief, he introduced the LTO Driving School System, and as LTFRB chairman, he helped craft the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“Our transport cooperatives are not just service providers — they are partners in nation-building,” Guadiz stressed. “My mission is to unite both perspectives to bring real, lasting solutions.”

The upcoming consultation is expected to produce a roadmap addressing financing barriers and access to credit for vehicle repairs or replacement.

His long-term vision includes professionalizing cooperative management and strengthening the sector’s financial resilience to ensure “a transport system that works — every day, everywhere.”