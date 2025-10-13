Nambatac still finding deadly form

TNT Tropang 5G guard Rey Nambatac is slowly getting his way back into the thick of things following a four-month absence in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Nambatac, who missed the majority of the Philippine Cup last season due to a groin injury, said he still considers himself out of shape after suffering an early struggle.

The former Letran College star fired 22 points and grabbed six rebounds and three assists to lead the Tropang 5G to a 93-78 victory over Phoenix last Friday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

“To be honest, I was out of shape. It was hard at first, but then again, I had an opportunity to recover,” Nambatac said.

“I was able to get my rhythm and my timing. It’s starting to pay off.”

Nambatac said he did his recovery during TNT’s two training camps in Malarayat, Batangas and Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

“I haven’t played for more than four months. This is what I’m preparing for. Good thing, my teammates, they pushed me hard during our training camp,” Nambatac said.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes hopes with Nambatac back for the season, they will be able to contend for the all-Filipino title after losing it to San Miguel Beer last year that foiled their goal of becoming the latest team to secure the grand slam.

“We just wanted to be the hardest-working and best-conditioned team. If we do that, hopefully the wins will follow. That’s also our outlook for this season,” Reyes said.

“We’ll just approach every game, every possession, and play the way we know how we can play. That’s all we want, for us to be able to play to our potential.”

With the 31-year-old Nambatac back in rotation, the Tropang 5G get another heady guard in their arsenal, joining veteran Jayson Castro, Jio Jalalon, Simon Enciso, Ping Exciminiano and Brian Heruela.

TNT will clash with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in a blockbuster duel on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.