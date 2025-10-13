‘Marcy’ files perjury raps vs harassment accusers

Marikina City First District Representative Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro filed perjury complaints Monday before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office against two female police officers who had previously accused him of acts of lasciviousness and rape by sexual assault.

Atty. Alma Mallonga, counsel for Teodoro, stated the complaints lodged by the police officers were fabricated, arguing the complainants “admit they have no evidence.”

“At the same time, many witnesses have testified Cong. Marcy was never alone with the complainants, and there was no opportunity for him to have committed the crimes they impute,” Mallonga said in a statement, concluding that the women perjured themselves.

Mallonga underscored that the original complaints should be dismissed, noting the police officers did not immediately report the supposed assault and continued to report for work, “happily interacting with their co-workers, even on the very same days they claim to have been abused.”

The lawyer also pointed out that the claims of rape are “baffling and incredible” because the complainants, who always carried service guns, admitted no force or intimidation was employed against them.

Mallonga insisted the accusations were “clearly filed only to smear the reputation of Rep. Teodoro.”

Under Republic Act 11594, public officers found guilty of perjury face a penalty of up to 12 years in prison, a fine of up to P1 million, and potential perpetual disqualification from holding any government position.

Teodoro, a former Marikina City mayor, expressed confidence that the baseless charges against him will be dismissed, but stressed the necessity of penalizing those who lied under oath.

“The justice system should never be used as a weapon by those with malicious intent to destroy the innocent,” Teodoro said.

The lawmaker also appealed for an end to “dirty politics,” saying, “It’s heartbreaking that we’ve come to a point where ambition prevails over truth and decency, where some people no longer fear God, only losing power.”