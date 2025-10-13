Marcos rushes P298-M aid to quake-hit Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Davao Oriental, the epicenter of last week’s magnitude-7.4 earthquake, and surrounding provinces in the Caraga region to oversee relief and recovery operations.

He immediately released P298 million in financial assistance to local government units, with Davao Oriental receiving P50 million and municipalities such as Manay, Banaybanay and Lupon getting P15 million each.

Other towns and provinces, including Caraga, Agusan del Sur and Davao de Oro, received between P3 million and P20 million.

“Each locality knows its needs best. That’s why we’re giving you the funds,” Marcos said during a briefing in Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

Marcos assured quake victims that government support would continue until they regain normalcy.

“This is not a one-time thing. Agencies like DSWD, DoH, DPWH, and DHSUD are not leaving until citizens return to more or less normal life,” he said.

To aid the rehabilitation, Marcos directed the Department of Budget and Management to release the Local Government Support Fund, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will use its Quick Response Fund for repairs. The DBM noted a P12 billion contingent fund is available if existing funds run out, with excess revenue from unprogrammed appropriations as backup.

Key agencies were mobilized to restore essential services. DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon reported that the national highways are now passable and only minor damage was observed on bridges.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian confirmed that food and aid were sufficient, with 100,000 family food packs pre-positioned and additional supplies being produced daily. Temporary shelters and medical tents have been deployed for displaced residents and hospitals facing structural issues.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said structural assessments of 1,140 affected schools are underway, covering 7,575 classrooms. Minor repairs will be funded by regional offices, while major rehabilitation will be coordinated with DPWH to ensure safety. Temporary learning spaces and psychosocial support for teachers and students are being provided.

Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno joined the ground response to enhance inter-agency coordination, ensuring that relief and recovery efforts proceed efficiently across quake-hit areas.