Makati demonstration peaceful, says NCRPO

Demonstrations held in Dasmariñas Village, Makati City, late Sunday night into Monday morning remained generally peaceful, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported.

NCRPO Public Information Office chief Police Maj. Hazel Asilo said in a televised interview Monday that the protest, which was reportedly organized via social media calls, ended without any untoward incident.

Asilo cited that the demonstrations were held without formal coordination or rally permits filed with local authorities.

The NCRPO warned the public not to join protests in private subdivisions without necessary permits, cautioning that participants could face complaints, arrest, or imprisonment.

“As of now, no one is coordinating with us because these rallies were merely called through announcements,” Asilo said.

The NCRPO has been deploying personnel to potential protest sites, including Mendiola, Liwasang Bonifacio, the US Embassy, and Malacañang Park, following reports since Friday that multiple demonstrations would occur.

As of Monday, 1,131 civil disturbance management (CDM) personnel were on standby, with police anticipating possible “lightning rallies” especially after classes were suspended due to an increase in influenza-like illnesses.

Asilo stressed that the presence of law enforcers in the exclusive villages was not to protect specific personalities but to prevent disorders that could affect the community.

She clarified that Special Weapons and Tactics personnel were deployed only as backup, as CDM personnel are unarmed.

The demonstration on Sunday night stemmed from social media posts by Representative Kiko Barzaga.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin had previously stated that enough law enforcers would be deployed to “arrest a mob number 100” regardless of the validity of the social media reports.