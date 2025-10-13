Inflation, corruption top Pinoys’ concerns

Inflation and corruption remain the leading concerns of Filipinos, according to a Pulse Asia survey covering June to September 2025. About 51 percent of respondents cited the need to fight graft and corruption in government, while 54 percent flagged inflation as a pressing issue.

Increasing workers’ pay was the next biggest concern at 37 percent, followed by fighting criminality and poverty at 23 percent each. The widespread sale and use of illegal drugs was cited by 22 percent, and jobs creation by 20 percent.

Other concerns mentioned by roughly a tenth of adults included taxes, farmers’ welfare, peace, involuntary hunger, and upholding the rule of law. The issues of least concern were environmental destruction, support for small entrepreneurs, national territorial integrity, the welfare of overseas Filipino workers, terrorism, and flood control.

The national government received a 58-percent approval rating, largely due to efforts to safeguard overseas Filipino workers. Other recognized initiatives included disaster response, defending national territory, and farmer assistance. Despite these gains, many adults remained critical of key issues, including poverty reduction, illegal drugs, inflation and corruption.

Workers’ pay, involuntary hunger, and criminality also drew significant disapproval.

Public opinion was nearly evenly split on jobs creation and peace initiatives, with roughly a third of respondents approving, a third disapproving, and a third undecided.

Nine issues saw declining approval, notably disaster response, farmers’ assistance, the rule of law, and corruption, while disapproval ratings rose on corruption, disaster response, criminality and farmers’ assistance.