Fyang Smith calls her rumored explicit video AI

Easily, Pinoy Big Brother grand winner Sofia “Fyang” Smith is the most maligned newcomer.

She has been subjected to a lot of fake news, rumors, this and that, and was put through the nastiest gossip, like getting embroiled in a sex scandal.

In her recent interview with talent manager-vlogger Ogie Diaz, Smith denied with seemingly vehemence her inclusion in a sex scandal.

“Actually, ang daming scandal na AI. It’s an AI, Tito Ogs,” she said.

The bashing clearly affected Smith at times.

“May mga times na naiiyak na ako, Tito Ogs, kasi wala naman akong ginagawang masama. Hindi ako pumatay, hindi ako nang...or what. Wala akong tinatapakan na tao para gawan ako ng ganoong klaseng scandal video na AI (There are times that I would cry, Tito Ogs, because I didn’t do anything wrong. I did not kill...I did not...or what. I didn’t step on anyone for them to do that kind of scandal video which is AI),” she explained while almost in tears.