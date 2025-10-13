Free funeral services to poor now a law

Underprivileged Filipinos need not worry about burial costs as Republic Act (RA) 12309, or the Free Funeral Services Act, has lapsed into law.

RA 12309 was submitted to the Office of the President for the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 28 August but was not acted upon for 30 days. Under Article VI, Section 27(1) of the 1987 Constitution, the measure thus lapsed into law.

The free funeral service is available for families in “crisis situations,” identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). These include, but are not limited to, indigent families and individuals affected by calamities, disasters, or other emergencies that prevent them from affording dignified funeral services.

Funeral packages include the preparation of funeral documents, embalming, interment or burial services, transport, cremation, and inurnment services, including the provision of a casket, urn, or venue.

To avail of the funeral package, the bereaved family or representative must present the following documents: a valid ID of the claimant or beneficiary, a death certificate issued by the hospital or local government health office, or a certification from a tribal chieftain; and a funeral contract signed by the family representative, the funeral establishment, and an authorized DSWD personnel, with a social case study conducted by a registered social worker.

As the lead agency tasked with implementing the law, the DSWD’s regional offices will shoulder the cost of services rendered by funeral establishments upon approval by their respective regional directors.

Payment will be based on the stipulations of the signed contract between the family representative, the funeral establishment, and the authorized DSWD personnel.

Initial funding for RA 12309 will be charged against the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program or other similar initiatives.

The DSWD currently has a P44.75-billion budget for AICS. There is no specific funding yet for this act, but according to the enrolled bill, it will be implemented in accordance with the General Appropriations Act for succeeding years.

Under the proposed 2026 budget, the Free Funeral Services Act is not included in the DSWD’s submitted proposals, but lawmakers have adjusted the AICS budget from P27 billion to P60 billion.