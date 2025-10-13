Emma Tiglao channels ‘Mayari, Lunar Empress of Pampanga’ for Miss Grand Int’l 2025

Bathed in ethereal moonlight and draped in celestial regalia, Miss Grand Philippines 2025 Emma Mary Tiglao ascends the international stage as “Mayari: The Lunar Empress of Pampanga” — a breathtaking national costume designed by the visionary Patrick Isorena.

The costume pays homage to Mayari, the revered Kapampangan goddess of the moon, celebrated in Philippine mythology as a symbol of feminine strength, grace, and divine equality. Tiglao, herself a proud Kapampangan, channels her roots and radiance through this powerful artistic tribute that bridges cultural reverence and haute couture fantasy.

A Tribute to the Goddess of the Moon

“Mayari: The Lunar Empress of Pampanga” is an exquisite fusion of myth and modernity. Adorned in silver, sapphire blue, and midnight hues, the ensemble evokes the tranquil yet commanding glow of moonlight — a metaphor for the Filipina’s quiet strength and luminous presence.

At the heart of the design lies a crescent-shaped backdress meticulously sculpted with handcrafted filigree patterns, representing the ever-turning lunar cycle — constant in change, eternal in grace. The structured bodice, accentuated with crystal beadwork and metallic embroidery, reflects Mayari’s regal power and timeless beauty.

Flowing from her shoulders, a dramatic ombré cape cascades like the night sky melting into dawn, its celestial gradient capturing the moment when darkness yields to light — the eternal balance of strength and serenity. The intricate wing-like motifs symbolize freedom, spirituality, and ascendance — an ode to the modern Filipina who continues to rise and conquer new horizons.

The Filipina Goddess Reimagined

Through Isorena’s artistry, Tiglao becomes the living embodiment of a goddess — fearless yet tender, mystical yet real. Her portrayal of Mayari reminds audiences that the Filipina spirit, much like the moon, reflects light even in the darkest of nights.

Every bead, fold, and shimmer of the costume tells a story — of heritage, divinity, and empowerment. The ensemble does not merely celebrate Pampanga’s mythological lore; it transforms Emma into a celestial narrative of her own — a woman whose elegance carries the weight of culture and the brilliance of innovation.

Crafted with Passion, Styled with Pride

Presented under the creative direction of @crownandconceptco25, and styled by @vheecostyle, the national costume shoot was set against the stunning backdrop of Grand Westside Hotel, where Tiglao exuded both regality and grace.

Her look was completed by a stellar glam team — @makeupbyphokz and @maktabuzo for makeup, @heartyabadzafra for hair, and @philip.viktor for photography and video. Guiding her every move was her trusted mentor and pasarela coach @mommy.gie, ensuring that each pose radiated poise and purpose.

A Grand Statement of Culture and Confidence

As Emma Mary Tiglao steps onto the Miss Grand International 2025 stage in Bangkok, she carries not just a masterpiece of design, but the light of a nation’s story — one that celebrates beauty, empowerment, and identity.

Through “Mayari: The Lunar Empress of Pampanga,” Tiglao does not just wear a national costume — she becomes it: a reflection of strength in serenity, of heritage in high fashion, of the eternal moon illuminating the global stage.

📍 Locale: @grandwestsidehotel

👠 Designer: @patrick_isorena

👑 Styled by: @vheecostyle

🎨 Creatives & PR: @crownandconceptco25

💄 Glam: @makeupbyphokz @maktabuzo

💇‍♀️ Hair: @heartyabadzafra

📸 Photo/Video: @philip.viktor

🪄 Pageant Mentor & Coach: @mommy.gie