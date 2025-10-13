DoTr chief orders protocol plates’ revocations

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Monday ordered the revocation of authority to use protocol license plates by officials across the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and its attached agencies.

The move, aimed at preventing the misuse and abuse of special government license plates, follows a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prohibit the unwarranted use of such plates to avoid traffic violations and apprehensions.

In a memorandum issued Monday, Lopez stated he is “revoking all previously-issued authorization to use protocol license plates given to officials of the DoTr Central Office, including its Sectoral and Attached Agencies and Corporations.”

The order requires concerned officials to immediately surrender the protocol license plates issued to them.

Meantime, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been directed to coordinate and implement the directive. Lopez also instructed the LTO to review and clarify provisions of Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2024-001, which streamlined the issuance of low-numbered protocol plates to prevent abuse, and submit an updated inventory.

Additionally, Lopez ordered the prohibition on the use of sirens, blinkers, and other similar flashing devices by DoTr officials and personnel.

This aligns with President Marcos’ Administrative Order No. 18, which strictly restricts the use of such signaling gadgets by government officials. The LTO is tasked with implementing and monitoring compliance with this ban across the department.