DoH notes fewer flu-like cases

The Department of Health (DoH) has noted a lower percentage of flu-like illness cases this year compared to the same period in 2024.

DoH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said the department logged 121,716 cases of influenza-like illnesses as of 27 September, compared to 132,538 during the same period last year — an 8 percent decrease.

However, Domingo noted that “beginning this season,” the number of influenza-like illnesses is expected to rise.

“At the national level, the number of influenza-like illnesses is lower than last year thus far. It is sound precaution for local and institutional health authorities to practice preventive measures to keep the numbers down,” he told reporters Monday.

The DoH official made the statement after the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Sunday the suspension of face-to-face classes in all public schools in Metro Manila on 13 and 14 October amid increasing cases of influenza-like illnesses among students and school personnel.

Domingo said this is a normal precaution for DepEd.

“Yes, this is just a normal precaution, and based on their announcement, they are also taking earthquake preparedness for the Big One,” he added.