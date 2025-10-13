DLSU opens PEZA-backed innovation ecozone in Laguna

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has expanded its innovation-driven investment portfolio with the launch of the country’s first Knowledge, Innovation, Science and Technology (KIST) Park Ecozone at De La Salle University (DLSU) Laguna Campus — marking a key milestone in the Philippines’ transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Developed in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and PEZA, the DLSU Innovation Hub is the first KIST Ecozone led by a private higher education institution.

The zone was officially designated under Presidential Proclamation No. 985, series of 2025, issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Earlier in 2020, Batangas State University KIST Park was established under Presidential Proclamation No. 947.

Not just physical spaces

“These ecozones are not just physical spaces, but centers of convergence where science and technology meet entrepreneurship, and where bold ideas are transformed into opportunities that create jobs, foster businesses, and stimulate inclusive economic growth,” said DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

Located in Biñan City, Laguna, the Innovation Hub will focus on advanced biotechnology systems and engineering, including biomedical technologies, genomics, bioinstrumentation, and translational health sciences. It will also house R&D laboratories, startup incubators, and platforms for technology transfer and commercialization.

PEZA deputy director general Rowena Naguit said the launch reflects the agency’s sustained effort to link innovation with investment promotion.

Exciting new frontier

“As we stand in this exciting new frontier, let us remember, every innovation begins with imagination, every transformation begins with education, and every milestone begins with partnership,” she said.

PEZA noted that more than 30 KIST applications are currently under review, including one from another private university.

The KIST initiative forms part of PEZA’s broader strategy to attract high-technology and knowledge-intensive industries to economic zones.

In recent months, PEZA has strengthened partnerships with research institutions and local governments to develop innovation and agro-industrial zones, particularly across Luzon and the Visayas. The effort aligns with PEZA director general Tereso O. Panga’s goal of adding 30 more ecozones by year-end.