DILG appeals respect on protests

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday affirmed the government’s respect for peaceful protest but underscored that any form of violence or disorder will not be tolerated.

“Everybody has their right to air their grievances. But we will not allow anarchy, we will not allow violence. But the right to air your grievances is okay,” the DILG secretary said.

Remulla personally went to Forbes Park in Makati late Sunday night to check the situation and instruct police personnel deployed there. The deployment followed a call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s resignation by Cavite Fourth District Representative Kiko Barzaga and an attempt to stage a protest rally in the upscale village.

The DILG and the Philippine National Police (PNP) continuously monitored the area for developments.

“We monitored the whole night. The most we had, maybe a hundred [protesters],” Remulla said.

Remulla confirmed he spoke with the President, whose guidance was “clear and measured.”

“He said take care of the situation, that’s all. He didn’t panic, he just said, make sure no one gets hurt,” Remulla cited.

He reiterated that the PNP’s primary mission remains maintaining peace and order. “Civilian peacekeeping is the mission of the PNP. If there are threats, we always take the threat seriously,” he said.