COP30 agenda: Trees, targets and trillions

BRASILIA, Brazil (AFP) — This year’s United Nations (UN) climate summit promises to be symbolic, marking a decade since the Paris Agreement and taking place in the environmentally vulnerable Amazon. But what is actually on the agenda?

The marathon negotiations gather nearly every country to confront a challenge that affects them all, but unlike recent editions, this “COP” has no single theme or objective.

That does not mean big polluters will get off easy, with climate-vulnerable nations frustrated at their level of ambition and financial assistance to those most impacted by a warming planet.

Below are the big issues to look for when the two-week COP30 conference starts on 10 November in the Brazilian city of Belem.

Emissions

Under the climate accord, signatory nations are required every five years to submit stronger targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, thereby steadily raising the collective effort to reduce global warming over time.

The latest round of pledges for 2035 were due in February to give the UN time before COP30 to assess the quality of these commitments.

Most nations missed that deadline, but by early October, about 60 had turned in their revised plans. Few have impressed, and China’s target in particular fell well below expectations.

The European Union, riven by infighting, cannot agree on its target, while India is another major emitter yet to finalize its pledge.

Money

Money — specifically, how much rich countries give poorer ones to adapt to climate change and shift to a low-carbon future — is a likely point of conflict as in past COPs.

Last year, after a fortnight of acrimonious haggling, COP29 ended unhappily with developed nations agreeing to provide $300 billion a year in climate finance to developing ones by 2035, well below what is needed.

They also set a much less specific target of helping raise $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 from public and private sources. Adaptation finance — for example, to build coastal defenses to protect against rising seas — is on the formal agenda, with a new fundraising target.