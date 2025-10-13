CAAP restricts flights, near active volcanoes

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) on Monday, temporarily restricting flights near Taal, Bulusan and Kanlaon volcanoes following signs of increased unrest.

The NOTAMs, effective from Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday, implement flight restrictions from the surface up to 11,000 feet around Taal and Kanlaon, and up to 10,000 feet around Bulusan.

CAAP advised flight operators to avoid flying near the volcanic summits and to continue monitoring NOTAMs for updates.

The flight restrictions follow ongoing activity reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

On Monday, Taal Volcano experienced a minor phreatic eruption at its summit crater at 11:42 a.m. Phivolcs reported 21 volcanic earthquakes over the past 24 hours, with sulfur dioxide emissions reaching around 272 tons per day and plumes rising to 1,800 meters.

Taal and Bulusan remain under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest. Kanlaon Volcano, which emitted ash early Sunday morning, recorded 55 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

It has a higher sulfur dioxide flux of around 1,205 tons per day and remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest. Phivolcs reiterated that entry into the Permanent Danger Zone of the three volcanoes is strictly prohibited due to the risk of phreatic eruptions, ashfall, and volcanic gas emissions.

Separately, the CAAP has declared a Temporary Restricted Area — a no-fly zone — near the Laoag International Airport (LIA) effective 8 October 2025, to 6 January 2026. The restriction covers a one-kilometer radius in Suba, Paoay, affecting parts of Barangays Nagbacalan, Suba and Calayab.

The order prohibits all VFR flights and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) from the area for national security reasons. Only authorized government, law enforcement and emergency flights are permitted with prior coordination.