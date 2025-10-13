Aviado’s altar to Filipino visual memory

The Artologist Gallery is presenting the works of Pandy Aviado at the art expo ManilArt 2025, happening from 15 to 19 October at the SMX Aura Convention Center, Taguig City.

At Booth C-3, Persistence of Vision is a meditation on memory, motion and the quiet endurance of sight. The title, drawn from early film theory, refers to the optical illusion where the eye retains an image after its source disappears. But for Aviado, it is more than a technical phenomenon—it is metaphor. It speaks to the persistence of artistic vision, the echo of memory and the gaze that survives rupture, reinvention and time.

This exhibition is about growth. It is about the city expanding, architecture rising, and yet still — somehow — about nature and the nature of progress.

According to the artist, “My paintings are like the wires inside the cement that hold up the very structure of our metropolis: unseen, essential, quietly persistent. Inspired by the construction of the North-West Avenue train station, I began translating infrastructure into image — scaffolding, steel and concrete becoming symbols of transformation.”

“Through sequential imagery, layered palimpsests and kinetic surfaces, I explore how stillness can move, how pigment can pulse. The works invite the viewer to animate the image, to witness motion in form and to feel the residue of vision long after the eye has turned away,” he explained.

Alongside these urban meditations are paintings of the Philippine Sea — sunsets and sunrises seen by our fishermen, the daily rhythms of light and labor. There are also woodcuts rooted in Filipino archetypes, drawn from myth, ritual and ancestral memory. “Together, these works form a continuum: what I have done in the past, what I am doing now and what I continue to become,” he said.

Persistence of Vision is not just a solo show. It is a threshold, “a public altar to Filipino visual memory, a declaration that vision — when rooted in truth, labor and love — does not fade. It endures. Like our cities. Like our seas. Like nature itself.”