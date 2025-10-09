Two nabbed in Taguig buy-bust ops; P1.2M worth of shabu seized

Authorities arrested two drug suspects and seized over P1.2 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate buy-bust operations in Taguig, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Thursday.

According to the SPD, the operations were carried out on Wednesday, with the first sting taking place at around 5:25 PM along Modomo Street in Barangay Upper Bicutan, where police nabbed a 35-year-old man identified as alias “Michael.”

Confiscated from the suspect were eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing 169.3 grams, with a street value of around P1.15 million, along with other items such as a mobile phone and the marked money.

Another operation, conducted at around 9:30 p.m. along Cadena de Amor Street in Barangay San Miguel, led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man identified as Mike, tagged as a street-level pusher. He was found with four sachets of suspected shabu weighing nine grams, worth P61,200.

Both suspects are under the custody of the Taguig City Police Station and are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for the illegal sale and possession of drugs.

The seized drugs and other evidence have been turned over for documentation and examination.