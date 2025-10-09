This cookie comes with choreo — Babymonster got you twisting

The world’s fave cookie brand linked up with K-pop’s rising girl group BABYMONSTER for a collab that’s straight-up snackable and danceable.

Yup, the OREO x BABYMONSTER drop is here to turn your cravings into choreography.

With BABYMONSTER’s fierce energy, this collab is about to flood your FYP and take over shelves across Southeast Asia.

You know the OG ritual: twist, lick, dunk. But for this drop? They are switching it up.

Meet the #TwistLickDance challenge— the first-ever global groove powered by BABYMONSTER’s original choreo and a custom track that slaps.

Fans (also known as MONSTIEZ) in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia are invited to bite, bop, and break it down.

For the first time in Southeast Asia, the brand teamed up with a global artist to zhuzh the cookie from the inside out. Inspired by Korea’s dessert scene, say hello to the limited-edition BABYMONSTER Marshmallow Flavored Crème.

But wait—there’s more.

BABYMONSTER designed their own cookie looks, and each multipack comes with exclusive photocards of the members.

Available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and the ultra-limited Red Sandwich Cookies, these packs are a collector’s dream.

Collect all seven photocards and flex your superfan status.