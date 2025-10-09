Storm ‘Nakri’ to enter PAR as ‘Quedan’

Tropical Storm Nakri slightly intensified on Thursday as it moved towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

As of 10 a.m., the center of the storm was located 1,415 kilometers east northwest of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

PAGASA said Nakri may enter PAR by Thursday afternoon or evening and will be given a local name “Quedan.”

Once inside PAR, it is forecast to move north westward and may exit PAR early morning of 10 October.

The state weather bureau said Nakri is less likely to directly affect weather and sea conditions and no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is currently in effect. However, south and northeasterly winds may bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Palawan, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and parts of Mindanao on Saturday.

Weather disturbances are seen to continue as it approaches Ryukyu Islands in Japan.