Pia weighs offer to chair Blue Ribbon: ‘It’s my job to consider it’

Senator Pia Cayetano is weighing the offer to chair the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee while stressing that the role carries significant weight, especially in light of ongoing investigations into massive flood control anomalies.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, Cayetano clarified that there has been no formal offer yet, but acknowledged seeing her name floated for the position.

She emphasized her current workload as chair of both the Senate Committees on Energy and Ways and Means, making any additional responsibility a major decision.

“I don’t know if it’s a formal offer. I just saw my name, as many of you have seen,” Cayetano told reporters.

“In that sense. Hindi madaling umoo sa mga ganyang bagong posisyon (It’s not that easy to say yes to such new positions). And because my name was mentioned, it’s my job to consider it,” she added.

Cayetano underscored the gravity of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s work, particularly as it relates to corruption probes into multi-billion-peso infrastructure programs, including so-called “ghost” flood control projects recently exposed in the Senate.

“Mabigat yung trabaho na yun (It’s a heavy job). I already have two other committees,” she said.

Cayetano said she plans to use the congressional break to pray and reflect on whether she can take on the role without compromising her current committee work.

“Kaya ko, wala akong doubt na kayo ( I can do it, I have no doubt I can do it). I have no doubt that I can do a good job, with all humility,” she said.

“But I really want the best person for the job to handle this because this is a defining moment for the Filipino people,” she added.

Asked whether she would reopen or pursue investigations related to previous Blue Ribbon chairs, Cayetano said she would respect Senate processes and the role of existing government agencies.

“Our job is in aid of legislation. We already have investigative bodies by law, if there are criminal actions, it’s their task to pursue them,” she explained.

While Cayetano acknowledged that having a legal background is helpful for a Blue Ribbon chairperson, she said experience also matters, citing figures like Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto, who had chaired major inquiries without being lawyers.

“For me, there are advantages of lawyers we studied about that, and we do use legal principles and procedures with a suppletory effect. But seasoned legislators can handle it well because they have experience,” she said.

Cayetano expressed reluctance to give up her current committees, citing her long-standing work in energy and taxation reform.

“Ayokong mag-give up. I’m very excited to support the energy sector and continue the work I started,” she said.

She added that there is no urgency to fill the Blue Ribbon post permanently, noting that the vice chairperson can lead in the interim.

“Wala naman kasi, I think because from what I understand, the way every committee in the Senate works, we have vice chairpersons, diba? So the vice chairpersons can take charge when the chairperson is unavailable or in this case, nag-resign. Pwede naman mag-take charge ang vice chairperson. So there is no urgency to appoint a permanent or new chairperson. Meron naman tayong process,” she said, when asked if she was given a deadline to decide.

Cayetano also clarified that she is not the only senator being considered for the post. She encouraged her colleagues to reflect and pray as well.

“We’re 24 senators, and we have five lawyers. I’m not saying it should be me. Why not someone like Senator Kiko [Pangilinan]? He’s also a lawyer and experienced,” she said.

When asked whether she was leaning toward accepting the role, Cayetano replied:

“Wala, nasa Diyos na yan. Even if I say it’s just 0.001 percent, if it’s God’s will, then I will do it.”

The chairmanship of the Blue Ribbon Committee became vacant following the resignation of its previous chair, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.