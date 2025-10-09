PDEA-CAR mourns officer killed in motorcycle accident after operation

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Cordillera Administrative Region (PDEA-CAR) announced the tragic passing of Intelligence Officer I Lacson D. Amancio, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on 8 October 2025.

The incident occurred as Amancio was returning home following an operational assignment.

Amancio, recognized for his unwavering commitment to combating illicit drug activities, served PDEA-CAR with distinction. Authorities confirmed the accident involved no other vehicles, though investigations into its cause remain ongoing.

In a public statement, PDEA-CAR praised Amancio’s dedication, urging colleagues and citizens to honor his legacy by “embodying the courage and resilience he demonstrated daily.”

The agency further extended its sympathies to his bereaved family, emphasizing solidarity during this period of profound loss.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been disclosed.