NBI captures suspect behind ‘headshot’ Facebook post of President Marcos

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have arrested a man in Pagadian City for a social media post concerning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Michael P. Romero, also known as "Mike Romero," was arrested on 7 October 2025 by agents from the NBI’s Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD). The arrest was made on allegations of inciting to sedition under the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Authorities said the case originated from a Facebook post by a user identified as Mike Romero. It featured an image of President Marcos overlaid with a red arrow and carried the caption “Headshot.” The NBI stated that the post gained significant attention online, prompting an immediate investigation.

The NBI utilized “cyber patrolling” to identify Romero as the person responsible. After a surveillance operation conducted jointly with the NBI-Pagadian District Office, Romero was apprehended.

The NBI reported that upon confrontation, Romero admitted to being the owner of the “Mike Romero” Facebook account.

Following his arrest, Romero was informed of his constitutional rights and transported to the NBI-CCD office in Pasay City for standard booking procedures.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended the agents involved in the operation and urged the public to use social media responsibly and refrain from posting malicious content.