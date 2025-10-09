(October 09 2025) Workers were seen to start installing the steel sheet pile at the Manggahan floodway in Pasig City on Thursday October 9 2025. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Francis Lim said in a speech before members of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex) on Oct. 7. Mounting allegations of corruption against high-ranking government officials have wiped out P1.7 trillion in the market value of companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange in just three weeks, reflecting that public trust, not strong fundamentals, remains the economy’s main growth driver. Photo/Analy Labor











