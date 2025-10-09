Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Northern Luzon; Baguio, Benguet suspend classes, work

BAGUIO CITY — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Northern and Central Luzon on Thursday, 9 October 2025, leading to the suspension of classes, government work, and mining activities across Baguio City and parts of Benguet.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tremor occurred at 10:30 AM, with its epicenter located 2 kilometers north, 6 degrees east of Pugo, La Union, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was strongest in Baguio City, which recorded Intensity V shaking, while other areas reported lower intensities. Intensity III was felt in Aringay, La Union; Bontoc, Mountain Province; and Sison, Pangasinan. Intensity II was recorded in San Fernando, La Union; Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija; and Dagupan City, Pangasinan. Intensity I was felt in Lingayen and Urdaneta, Pangasinan.

While no major damage or casualties were immediately reported, the strong shaking prompted local government units to take precautionary measures.

Following the earthquake, authorities in Baguio City and Benguet immediately suspended classes and government work. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong ordered the cancellation of classes for preschool to K-12 levels, leaving decisions on university suspensions to the discretion of school administrations.

In Benguet Province, Governor Melchor Daguines Diclas suspended classes at all levels and government work for the day. Similar suspensions were later announced by municipal mayors across the province.

The Emergency Room of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) experienced a significant surge in patients following the tremor. Hospital management advised the public to seek non-critical medical services at other health facilities to ease congestion.

Individuals requiring non-critical care, first aid, or counseling were directed to the Baguio City Health Services Office (BCHSO) on Teodora Alonzo Street, or the city’s 16 district health centers.

In a related move, Itogon Mayor Bernard Waclin ordered the temporary suspension of mining operations in the town as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of workers and nearby communities. The directive covers all mining operators within the municipality’s jurisdiction.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation for possible aftershocks and structural damage in quake-affected areas.