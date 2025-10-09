JV flags derailed completion of railway project to 2032

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Thursday raised concerns over significant delays in the Philippine National Railways (PNR) construction project.

He flagged the derailed completion of the railway project during the Senate’s deliberation of the proposed 2026 budget for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies.

Ejercito, who has long championed infrastructure development, listened intently to the PNR's presentation, underscoring the critical role of railways in the country’s transport modernization agenda.

“The bulk of the DOTr budget is with the railway, so this is very important,” Ejercito said during the budget hearing.

“Perhaps you can also bring up the good amendments this afternoon,” he added, hinting at potential revisions to expedite the process or address key gaps.

The senator expressed frustration over the revised timeline for the project’s Phase 1 completion, which has now been pushed back from the original 2028 target to 2032, a four-year delay.

PNR officials attributed the setback to two major hurdles including persistent budget constraints and complications related to right-of-way acquisitions.

Both, they said, are heavily dependent on timely and adequate funding.

Ejercito emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues, pointing out that rail infrastructure is essential not only for easing urban congestion but also for driving long-term economic growth and regional development.