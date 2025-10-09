Jojo Mendrez ushers in holiday season with ‘Ngayong Pasko’y Ikaw Pa Rin’

As the holiday air begins to fill with familiar melodies, a new song is set to join the ranks of timeless OPM Christmas classics. Singer Jojo Mendrez, celebrated as the “Revival King” of Original Pilipino Music, is ready to touch hearts once more with his newest single, “Ngayong Pasko’y Ikaw Pa Rin.”

A voice that revives memories

Jojo Mendrez has long been a beloved figure in the OPM scene for his soulful renditions of some of the country’s most memorable hits — from “Magkabilang Mundo” and “Somewhere in My Past” to “Handog” and “Sana.” His ability to breathe new life into these classics earned him the Revival Song of the Year award from the PMPC Star Awards for Music in 2018.

But beyond his revivals, Jojo has also proven his artistry through original compositions such as “Basta Ikaw,” “Diwa ng Pasko,” and “Nandito Lang Ako” under Star Music. Now, his latest Christmas single continues that legacy — not as a cover, but as a heartfelt original that captures the spirit of love, longing, and remembrance during the holidays.

A new Christmas anthem for the soul

Composed by the multi-awarded Jonathan Manalo and performed by Jojo Mendrez, “Ngayong Pasko’y Ikaw Pa Rin” brings the emotional warmth and sincerity that defines great OPM holiday music. The song’s poignant lyrics and soaring melody evoke memories of love that endure through time — the kind that stays even when the season changes.

According to early listeners, the track feels reminiscent of the emotional depth of Ariel Rivera’s “Sana Ngayong Pasko” and Gary Valenciano’s “Pasko Na Sinta Ko” — two songs that have become cornerstones of every Filipino Christmas.

“I’m honored because the songs of Gary V and Ariel are timeless… they stay in people’s hearts and are played every Christmas,” Jojo shared. “So for me, this is truly one of the biggest honors of my career.”

A song that feels like home

“Ngayong Pasko’y Ikaw Pa Rin” is more than a song — it’s a reminder of the people who make the season meaningful, even from afar. With Jojo’s signature warmth and Jonathan Manalo’s emotional craftsmanship, the single captures that familiar ache of nostalgia wrapped in the glow of Christmas lights.

Set for release this October under Star Music, the track is poised to become a new holiday favorite — one that bridges the old and the new, the familiar and the fresh, the joyful and the bittersweet.

As Jojo Mendrez serenades listeners once again, one thing is clear: this Christmas, love — and music — will always find its way home.