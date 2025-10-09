Japan pledges airlift support for Cebu quake relief efforts

Japan has pledged humanitarian assistance to the Philippines following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off Cebu on September 30, reaffirming its commitment to deepening bilateral defense cooperation and regional stability.

In a video teleconference on October 7, Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani expressed his condolences to the victims and extended sympathies to their families and those affected by the disaster.

Minister Nakatani announced that the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), through its Air Self-Defense Force aircraft participating in the Bilateral Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) Exercise Doshin-Bayanihan 5-25, would assist in delivering relief supplies to the airport nearest the affected area once formally requested by the Philippine government.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed appreciation for Japan’s prompt and coordinated response, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two nations in times of crisis.

Both defense chiefs welcomed the application of the Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) — which took effect on September 11 — to the joint exercise and humanitarian mission. They said the move underscores the expanding scope of the two countries’ defense and security cooperation.

The ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to uphold the “spirit of OCEAN,” a guiding principle of bilateral defense engagement that emphasizes cooperation in maritime security, regional stability, and peace.

The latest engagement between Tokyo and Manila reflects both countries’ intent to deepen collaboration not only in defense but also in humanitarian and disaster relief operations — a key area of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.