Jake Zyrus to reimagine 'Pyramid'

Fifteen years after the global success of Pyramid, singer Jake Zyrus is reportedly preparing to revisit and re-record the song that once propelled him to international fame. The reimagined version will be part of his highly anticipated new album, Roots — a deeply personal project said to chronicle his musical journey, self-discovery, and evolution as an artist.

Revisiting a Defining Moment

Originally released in 2010 under his former name Charice, Pyramid became a breakout hit that introduced the young Filipino powerhouse to a global audience. Featuring R&B artist Iyaz, the song topped international charts and marked one of the earliest triumphs for a Filipino singer on the world stage.

The track — written by David Jassy, Niclas Molinder, Joacim Persson, Johan Alkenäs, and Lyrica Anderson, and produced by Twin and Alke — blended heartfelt lyricism with soaring pop-R&B melodies, earning radio play across the U.S. and beyond. It was even recorded in Simlish for The Sims 3: Ambitions, a testament to its global reach.

A Song Reborn

For Zyrus, Pyramid represents more than a career milestone — it’s a reflection of his past self, and now, a canvas for reinvention. Sources close to the singer say the new version will capture the emotional honesty of his voice today, shaped by years of transformation and hard-won authenticity.

Re-recording Pyramid is seen as both a tribute to his beginnings and a powerful statement of ownership over his own story — one that celebrates growth, identity, and creative freedom.

Coming Full Circle

Since his transition, Jake Zyrus has built a new chapter grounded in truth and resilience. His recent performances and releases have embraced raw emotion over spectacle, showcasing a matured sound that fuses pop, soul, and rock influences.

Now, with Roots, Zyrus appears ready to merge his past and present — revisiting the song that once defined him, but this time on his own terms.

The reimagined Pyramid stands as a fitting symbol: a structure rebuilt, stronger and more authentic, rising from the same foundation that once introduced the world to his extraordinary talent.