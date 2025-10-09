SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Jake Zyrus to reimagine 'Pyramid'

Jake Zyrus goes back to his Roots
Jake Zyrus goes back to his Roots
Fifteen years after the global success of Pyramid, singer Jake Zyrus is reportedly preparing to revisit and re-record the song that once propelled him to international fame. The reimagined version will be part of his highly anticipated new album, Roots — a deeply personal project said to chronicle his musical journey, self-discovery, and evolution as an artist.

Revisiting a Defining Moment

Originally released in 2010 under his former name CharicePyramid became a breakout hit that introduced the young Filipino powerhouse to a global audience. Featuring R&B artist Iyaz, the song topped international charts and marked one of the earliest triumphs for a Filipino singer on the world stage.

The track — written by David Jassy, Niclas Molinder, Joacim Persson, Johan Alkenäs, and Lyrica Anderson, and produced by Twin and Alke — blended heartfelt lyricism with soaring pop-R&B melodies, earning radio play across the U.S. and beyond. It was even recorded in Simlish for The Sims 3: Ambitions, a testament to its global reach.

A Song Reborn

For Zyrus, Pyramid represents more than a career milestone — it’s a reflection of his past self, and now, a canvas for reinvention. Sources close to the singer say the new version will capture the emotional honesty of his voice today, shaped by years of transformation and hard-won authenticity.

Re-recording Pyramid is seen as both a tribute to his beginnings and a powerful statement of ownership over his own story — one that celebrates growth, identity, and creative freedom.

Coming Full Circle

Since his transition, Jake Zyrus has built a new chapter grounded in truth and resilience. His recent performances and releases have embraced raw emotion over spectacle, showcasing a matured sound that fuses pop, soul, and rock influences.

Now, with Roots, Zyrus appears ready to merge his past and present — revisiting the song that once defined him, but this time on his own terms.

The reimagined Pyramid stands as a fitting symbol: a structure rebuilt, stronger and more authentic, rising from the same foundation that once introduced the world to his extraordinary talent.

