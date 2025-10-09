Filinvest mobilizes ‘Pusong Filinvest’ relief for quake-hit Northern Cebu

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), through its corporate social responsibility arm Pusong Filinvest, has mobilized rapid relief operations to assist communities affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Northern Cebu on 30 September.

In coordination with the Office of the Governor, Gov. Pam Baricuatro, and Tabuelan Mayor Rex Casiano Gerona, Filinvest was among the first private organizations to deliver immediate aid, including food, clean water, and basic necessities to hundreds of displaced families.

FLI President and CEO Tristand Las Marias said the company’s response reflects its long-standing commitment to nation-building and compassion.

“Our hearts are with our fellow Cebuanos who are enduring hardship after this disaster,” Las Marias said. “Through Pusong Filinvest, we move with urgency and empathy to stand with communities when they need us most. Our mission has always gone beyond building homes—we build hope. We are proud to be among the first to respond, because caring for others is part of who we are as Filinvest.”

Within hours of the earthquake, Pusong Filinvest teams deployed to the hardest-hit areas, distributing 2,000 ready-to-eat food packs prepared by Quest Catering. Of these, 800 were sent to the Provincial Hospital of Bogo for patients and healthcare workers, while 1,200 were delivered to coastal barangays in Tabuelan under the guidance of Mayor Gerona.

To address the disruption of water supply, Filinvest also provided 24,000 liters of clean drinking water to affected communities.

The initiative forms part of the company’s ongoing Pusong Filinvest advocacy, which focuses on disaster response, community rehabilitation, and long-term recovery.

Filinvest Land said it continues to monitor the situation in Northern Cebu and will support rehabilitation efforts as part of its mission to help communities rebuild.

“More than a developer, Filinvest stands as a partner to the Filipino people — ready to serve, ready to care, and always ready to help rebuild lives,” the company said in a statement.