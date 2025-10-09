'Feel Special,' runway edition: TWICE to headline Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

TWICE, JYP Entertainment's record-breaking girl group, is reaching new heights on stadiums and runways, proving that their charisma, talent, and power know no limitations.

The worldwide lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has announced that the nine-member K-pop sensation will perform at the highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025.

“TWICE performing on the runway? We’ve never been more ready,” the brand teased on social media, instantly sending ONCEs — the group’s fandom into a frenzy.

In a joint statement shared with Billboard, members Nayeon, Momo, Tzuyu, and Jihyo expressed their excitement: “We’re so thankful to Victoria’s Secret for including us in this unforgettable event ahead of our 2026 world tour across North America, Europe, and the UK.”

They added, “We can’t wait to keep connecting with ONCE all over the world.”

TWICE will be joined on the star-studded performance schedule by Grammy Award-winner KAROL G, platinum-selling artist and Grammy nominee Madison Beer, and cultural icon Missy Elliott, making for a powerhouse night of music, fashion, and female empowerment.

TWICE's continuing world tour, "THIS IS FOR," will take them throughout the world before they hit the VS runway.

The group performed a sold-out show at the Philippine Arena on 4 October 4, where Filipino ONCEs turned the night into one massive sing-along.

Presented by Live Nation, the concert featured a stunning 360° stage setup, ensuring that every fan had the perfect view.

The arena transformed into a glowing sea of Candy Bong lightsticks, as the girls performed hit after hit, leaving fans feeling, quite literally, “Feel Special.”

Up next, TWICE is set to take the Singapore Indoor Stadium by storm on 11 and 12 October 2025, before hitting the runway for one of fashion’s biggest nights.