DSWD vows continued relief, recovery aid for ‘Opong’-hit Masbate

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday assured Masbateños battered by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Opong that the national and local governments will continue to pour much-needed support to help them recover from the effects of the strong tropical cyclone.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who visited the province for the third time in less than two weeks after Opong hit Masbate, led the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to 500 affected families in Dimasalang.

“Sisiguraduhin namin na hindi kami titigil sa pagtulong sa mga Masbateños. Alam namin na mahirap ‘tong pinagdaraanan ninyo at handa ang pamahalaang nasyonal na tumulong sa inyo,” he told the Masbateños.

The DSWD Field Office 5–Bicol Region also arranged a medical mission in partnership with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Camarines Sur. The agency deployed the mobile clinic of Field Office 8–Eastern Visayas to provide free consultations, ECG services, and ultrasound procedures for pregnant women.

The mobile clinic forms part of the DSWD’s full mobilization of its disaster response fleet, which also includes a mobile kitchen that provides hot meals and a mobile filtration truck that delivers potable water to families still reeling from the effects of Opong.

Gatchalian emphasized that the DSWD’s all-out response seeks to address both immediate humanitarian needs and early recovery efforts in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Ang mensahe namin, ang mensahe na pinararating ng Pangulo, sisiguraduhin namin na hindi kami titigil sa pagtulong sa mga Masbateño. Kung malakas ang Bagyong Opong, mas malakas tayo kapag nagsama-sama ang pamahalaang nasyonal, ang DSWD, ang provincial government sa pamumuno ni Governor Richard Kho, at ang municipal government sa pamumuno ni Dimasalang Mayor Mac Naga,” the DSWD chief said.

Ahead of the relief distribution, Secretary Gatchalian met with Masbate Governor Richard Kho and local chief executives at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to discuss the upcoming rollout of cash aid for Masbateños severely affected by Opong.

Gatchalian noted that while the DSWD continues to deliver food and non-food relief, financial assistance is already in the pipeline to help disaster-stricken communities recover, especially families who lost their homes and livelihoods.

The initiative was complemented by the deployment of the DSWD’s mobile clinic, mobile command center, mobile kitchen, and mobile filtration truck, which brought integrated health, food, and social welfare services directly to affected municipalities.