DSWD launches ‘pathway to peace’ program for former rebels in Northern Mindanao

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has launched a new peace and development initiative in Northern Mindanao to strengthen monitoring and aftercare support for former members of non-state armed groups (FMNSAGs) and conflict-affected communities.

The program, called the Social Case Management Service (SCMS), was unveiled at the Chali Resort and Conference Center in Cagayan de Oro City.

Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the Peace and Development Group (PDG) described the initiative as a “pathway to peace and healing,” particularly for FMNSAGs, decommissioned combatants, and families affected by armed conflict.

“Through the social case management approach we now have today, we will be able to better assess the needs of those we serve, tailor our support, and ensure that the government’s investment in peace and development truly creates long-term, positive change,” Tanjusay said in his message during the launch.

Through SCMS, case managers—composed of DSWD social workers and development workers—will work directly with FMNSAGs to assess their needs, create intervention plans, and connect them to social protection, livelihood, and other government services.

Tanjusay explained that the initiative enhances coordination among government agencies by providing concrete, data-driven information that will enlist the support of other agencies for integrated assistance.

The program also aims to increase the involvement of local government units (LGUs) in providing aftercare services once the beneficiaries meet the objectives set in their intervention plans.

“And now, after years of trust-building and partnership, we are here not as separate groups, but as one nation—united in a single purpose: to give every Filipino, especially those who have chosen to walk away from armed struggle, a dignified, peaceful, and hopeful path forward,” Tanjusay said.

The event gathered peace partners, community leaders, government officials, and former combatants in a meaningful celebration of unity and shared purpose.

Among those who led the launch were DSWD Field Office 10 Regional Director Ramel Jamen; Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa-National Program Management Office Director Miramel Laxa; Joint Task Forces on Camps Transformation Chair Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU); and Deputy Head Bryan Arevalo of the Socio-Economic Development Unit.

The launch of the SCMS in Northern Mindanao completes the program’s rollout across target regions for 2025. The initiative is expected to serve 32,000 FMNSAGs, as well as families and individuals in Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), and 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).