DILG honors PPSC for shaping future leaders in public safety

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) hailed the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) for continuously cultivating a new breed of public safety leaders that will keep Filipinos safe.

During the 32nd anniversary of the PPSC, the DILG lauded its commitment to hone current officers and the next generation of professionals under the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and other key agencies.

“Every graduate and every officer trained within these halls carries the responsibility of being a protector of the Filipino people, a duty that demands both strength of character and compassion in leadership,” said DILG Undersecretary Serafin Barreto Jr., who represented DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the Chairperson of the PPSC Board of Trustees.

The PPSC is an institution that educates, trains, and provides human resource development to produce the country’s public safety practitioners, leaders, and managers.

With the theme “Pinaalab na SIKLAB sa Bagong Pilipinas,” the PPSC celebrated 32 years of institutional journey toward becoming the premier public safety and security institution in Asia by 2030.

The DILG commended the 23 individuals who were conferred with Fellow status for their contributions to the PPSC during the celebration.

“Your inclusion in this distinguished circle signifies not just recognition but a call to continued service to share your wisdom, mentor future leaders, and contribute to the intellectual and moral growth of the PPSC community,” the Department said.

Meanwhile, PPSC President, retired Police Brigadier General Ferdinando Sevilla, guaranteed the academe’s commitment to be responsive to challenges in public safety and security to build a safer and more secure Philippines.

Since its foundation, the PPSC has trained 483,664 public safety professionals and practitioners through its courses and programs under its seven constituent units, with the Philippine Public Safety Academy (PPSA), National Cyber Training Institute (NCTI), and National Virtual Training Center (NVTC) among the newest additions.

With this milestone, the DILG vowed to continue supporting the PPSC as it ushers in advancements in public safety governance toward a more peaceful, progressive, and resilient nation.